Review: Himalayan Yeti Triumphs with Nepalese and Indian Fare

Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. OK, technically Himalayan Yeti has not been accredited as such, and even if it went through the vetting, it probably wouldn't make the cut because of sheer aesthetics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.