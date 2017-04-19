Protected Bike Lanes, Removed for Snowplows, Still Await a Spring Awakening
It's been months since the last real snowfall hit St. Louis, but a city traffic engineer says snowplows are to blame for the absence of protective bollards that had previously been installed on several bike lanes in the city.
