National Political Themes Prominent in Local Races Across US

Elections being held Tuesday across the U.S. feature a mayoral race with presidential overtones, a 23-person congressional primary highlighting Democratic Party rifts, a school board challenged for accommodating a transgender student, and referendums on leadership and police issues in the Missouri cities of St. Louis and Ferguson. A longtime suburban Chicago mayor was facing a spirited re-election challenge after he hosted a fundraiser for Donald Trump in September at a city-owned golf club.

