Missouri looks to sell old school site in St. Louis near the Hill
JEFFERSON CITY a The state is preparing to sell a parcel of land near The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis. The property at 5707 Wilson Ave. was formerly a state-run school for disabled students and was used for a time by Harris-Stowe State University.
