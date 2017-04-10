Millennials really like St Louis

A WALK from the history museum on the edge of St Louis's verdant Forest Park, past grand faux-Tudor mansions on Lindell Boulevard, leads to the wealthy white neighbourhood of Central West End. Turn left on Euclid Avenue and you pass the Drunken Fish sushi restaurant, Golden Grocer Natural Foods, trendy espresso bars and Left Bank Books, displaying titles thoughtfully chosen by bibliophile shop assistants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.