Mars Exploration Rovers Update: Opportunity Dodges Dust Storms, Makes Tracks to Perseverance Valley

After wrapping the final science investigations on the slopes of Cape Tribulation, Opportunity climbed up and over the rim of Endeavour Crater in March and embarked on the journey south toward the next, much anticipated science attraction in the overland expedition of the Mars Exploration Rovers mission, an ancient gully the team named Perseverance Valley. "Right now we are in the business of making wheel tracks and that's what we're going to be doing until we get to Perseverance Valley," said MER Principal Investigator Steve Squyres, of Cornell University.

