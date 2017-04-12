Hooten Hallers to Release Self-Titled LP This Thursday at Off Broadway
We'll be greedy and claim the Hooten Hallers as an honorary St. Louis band. While the trio officially calls the post-collegiate arts community of Columbia, Missouri, its home, it also counts local saxophone icon Kellie Everett and St. Louis native John Randall as members.
