Former professor, Nobel laureate posthumously inducted into St. Louis Walk of Fame
Rita Levi-Montalcini, a Nobel laureate and former Washington University biology professor, was posthumously inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame Thursday. The ceremony, presided over by Joe Edwards-founder of the St. Louis Walk of Fame and owner of numerous Delmar Loop businesses-featured remarks from the current Rita Levi-Montalcini Distinguished University Professor, Provost Holden Thorp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Student Life.
