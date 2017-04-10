Former professor, Nobel laureate posthumously inducted into St. Louis Walk of Fame

Rita Levi-Montalcini, a Nobel laureate and former Washington University biology professor, was posthumously inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame Thursday. The ceremony, presided over by Joe Edwards-founder of the St. Louis Walk of Fame and owner of numerous Delmar Loop businesses-featured remarks from the current Rita Levi-Montalcini Distinguished University Professor, Provost Holden Thorp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Student Life.