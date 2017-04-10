Former professor, Nobel laureate post...

Former professor, Nobel laureate posthumously inducted into St. Louis Walk of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Student Life

Rita Levi-Montalcini, a Nobel laureate and former Washington University biology professor, was posthumously inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame Thursday. The ceremony, presided over by Joe Edwards-founder of the St. Louis Walk of Fame and owner of numerous Delmar Loop businesses-featured remarks from the current Rita Levi-Montalcini Distinguished University Professor, Provost Holden Thorp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Student Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DemocRATs just got NUKED 10 hr guest 4
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 15 hr Millions 1,559
St Louis Topix Predator 19 hr I OWN YOU 22
Stalker TRUMPOCALYPSE 19 hr I OWN YOU 2
St Louis Topix Stalker is Obsessed 20 hr I OWN YOU 11
Anyone know melinda cayce? 20 hr Florissantmother 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr johnniebgood 20,945
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Louis County was issued at April 09 at 8:51AM CDT

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,182,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC