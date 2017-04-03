Experts question St. Louis' boiler st...

Experts question St. Louis' boiler standards after blast

Safety experts are questioning St. Louis' boiler safety standards, following a deadly explosion that killed three people and injured four others. Boiler safety is regulated almost uniformly in most places, with standards that generally include periodic inspections, but not in St. Louis.

