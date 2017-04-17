Disabled immigrant deported after being taken from south St. Louis home
A disabled Afghan immigrant was deported Tuesday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took him from his south St. Louis home last week. Mahir Mohammad, 53, who was a green card holder, called St. Louis home for over 20 years, and was being detained at a facility in Florence, Arizona when News 4 spoke to his family Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|1 hr
|Guest
|1,596
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Easy 2 Trigger the St Lewass ISP Stalker. Just ...
|2 hr
|I feel sorry for YOU
|11
|Hillary Hates Black People - PROOF
|3 hr
|Crooked Hillary
|3
|The St.Lewis ISP Stalkers Home
|4 hr
|Mac 10 Dawg
|1
|St. Louis is a Dump
|4 hr
|Facts Dont Lie
|1
|Truckers getting high need weekly mandatory dru...
|5 hr
|Bringteslatrucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC