Disabled immigrant deported after being taken from south St. Louis home

A disabled Afghan immigrant was deported Tuesday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took him from his south St. Louis home last week. Mahir Mohammad, 53, who was a green card holder, called St. Louis home for over 20 years, and was being detained at a facility in Florence, Arizona when News 4 spoke to his family Monday.

