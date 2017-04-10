Dirt Road Addiction begins Summer Tour -

Dirt Road Addiction begins Summer Tour -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Local band Dirt Road Addiction continues to grow, including a summer tour this season that takes in 24 shows across Missouri. Since forming as a band a few years ago, members of Dirt Road Addiction have continued to see an increase in musical gigs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DemocRATS burn American flag at protest 48 min FU and Your Mama 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Regressive Progre... 20,959
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 2 hr Obama has dumb su... 1,576
Anybody remember HELEN'S pizza ???? (Feb '09) 17 hr Scott Redfern 189
More Russian and China Subs Off California Coast Sun Fact 7
St Louis Black/ DemocRATS violence=LOCK'EM UP Sun NLDM 1
Black/DemocRAT Assistant Principal involved Rape Sun NLDM 1
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC