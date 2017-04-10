Dirt Road Addiction begins Summer Tour -
Local band Dirt Road Addiction continues to grow, including a summer tour this season that takes in 24 shows across Missouri. Since forming as a band a few years ago, members of Dirt Road Addiction have continued to see an increase in musical gigs.
