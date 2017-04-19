Creve Coeur jeweler acquired by Diamonds Direct
Distinctive Diamonds has been acquired by North Carolina-based Diamonds Direct. Terms of the deal, which closed Tuesday, were not disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Louis ISP Topix Stalker is Sicko
|20 min
|Lord Who
|12
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|54 min
|okimar
|1,609
|Truckers need mandatory weekly drug tests they ...
|3 hr
|TeslaTRucks
|1
|Hey Saint Lewis ISP Stalker .....
|4 hr
|Mental Matters
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|CBS wants DEMOCRAT's to WIN ---Conflict of inte...
|8 hr
|Vet
|1
|Mudsharks
|8 hr
|Vet
|39
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC