Creve Coeur jeweler acquired by Diamo...

Creve Coeur jeweler acquired by Diamonds Direct

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Distinctive Diamonds has been acquired by North Carolina-based Diamonds Direct. Terms of the deal, which closed Tuesday, were not disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St Louis ISP Topix Stalker is Sicko 20 min Lord Who 12
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 54 min okimar 1,609
Truckers need mandatory weekly drug tests they ... 3 hr TeslaTRucks 1
Hey Saint Lewis ISP Stalker ..... 4 hr Mental Matters 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
CBS wants DEMOCRAT's to WIN ---Conflict of inte... 8 hr Vet 1
Mudsharks 8 hr Vet 39
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC