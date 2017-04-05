Cattle that escaped slaughterhouse in St. Louis moved to animal rescue farm
Six head of cattle that drew national attention last week after escaping a north city slaughterhouse are being relocated to animal rescue farms in California and Tennessee. The cattle escaped from the Star Packing Company in the 3800 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on March 30. A handler forgot to latch the trailer and the cattle escaped.
