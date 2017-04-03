Acs Nsqip Surgical Risk Calculator Is...

Acs Nsqip Surgical Risk Calculator Is Not Affected by Studies Challenging Its Accuracy

CHICAGO : The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program Surgical Risk Calculator was first released in 2013. The calculator was based on highly detailed and accurate NSQIP data collected from nearly 400 hospitals and 1.4 million patients and created a universal risk estimation tool that covered more than 1,500 unique surgical procedures across multiple subspecialties.

