'ZZA Is Now Serving Fast, Casual, Oblong Pizza in Skinker-DeBaliviere
The latest endeavor by Pi co-founder Chris Sommers, 'ZZA Pizza and Salad , opened last Friday next to Bobo Noodle House and Kayak's Cafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
