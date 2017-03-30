Workers wrangle cattle in north St. Louis after slaughterhouse escape
Six cattle escaped from the Star Packing Company in the 3800 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue around 1 p.m. One cow was at the intersection of 15th and Destrehan. Two cattle are at the Little Sisters of the Poor located near the intersection of Florissant and Salisbury.
