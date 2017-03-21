Why Chuck Berry's 'Johnny B. Goode' Is a Rock 'n' Roll Classic
The song's story arc tracked Berry's real-life rise from a humble unknown to a world-famous superstar, and the singer used his childhood address-2520 Goode Avenue-in his protagonist's name. But Berry took liberties with the details.
