White Rock takes first look at draft OCP
The public is now getting its first view of a preliminary draft of White Rock's new Official Community Plan - which sets out a vision of the city up to the year 2045 - as part of an ongoing draft, feedback and revision phase. The 170-page document - first presented to council's land use and planning committee Monday and posted online in its agenda on the city website, www.whiterockcity.ca - was subject of an open house Thursday at Centennial Arena after Peace Arch News press time.
