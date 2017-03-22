Vicia Opens Today in Cortex a " and I...

Vicia Opens Today in Cortex a " and It's Simply Stunning

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: River Front Times

Vicia , which opens today in the city's Cortex district, is that rare St. Louis restaurant capable of drawing national attention before it's served a single dish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hells Angels Clubhouse? (Sep '15) 4 hr death or wish dead 16
News R.I.P. Chuck Berry, the Guitarist Who Taught Us... 5 hr Truth 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Bayonne 20,931
St Louis ISP Topix Stalker is Sicko Tue Lock Trump Up 8
beware Tue taht 1
St Louis Topix Predator Tue Two Thousand 7
Dumpy St. Louis Forum Mon BosnianPimp 6
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC