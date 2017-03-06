The St. Louis Minimum Wage Returns Fr...

The St. Louis Minimum Wage Returns From the Dead

Read more: JD Supra

On August 28, 2015, the City of St. Louis passed an ordinance raising the minimum wage to $11.00 per hour by January 1, 2018. The ordinance initially increased the minimum wage to $8.25 per hour with an October 15, 2015 effective date and phased in the remaining increases over a three-year period.

