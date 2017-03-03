Sweetology reopening in Town & Country Crossing - 5 things to know
Good morning, St. Louis! Here are five things to know before you start your busy day: 1. Cupcakes anyone?: Sweetology, the cake, cupcake and cookie-decorating shop, has announced it will relocate to 1232 Town & Country crossing, hopefully opening its doors March 15, according to co-owner Kara Newmark.
