St. Louis tears down abandoned homes to absorb rainfall
About 1,000 of St. Louis' delinquent properties are expected to face the wrecking ball to create more green space to absorb rainfall. The move will help the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District comply with a court order to cut sewer overflows, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
