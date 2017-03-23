St. Louis tears down abandoned homes ...

St. Louis tears down abandoned homes to absorb rainfall

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: News Tribune

About 1,000 of St. Louis' delinquent properties are expected to face the wrecking ball to create more green space to absorb rainfall. The move will help the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District comply with a court order to cut sewer overflows, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ERA=sign those women up for the Draft 7 min Equal opportunities 3
Danger!!! Stay away from East St. Louis! (Aug '14) 6 hr STLhoodcracker420 99
FAKE NEWS cnn cbs nbc abc 6 hr Back Again 7
CBS likes WHITE SLAVE ACT people 13 hr Black panther 2
Democrat Black involved shooting 5 yr old 13 hr Vet 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Ha Hair 20,932
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump Sat GOPee got TRUMPED 1,494
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,839,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC