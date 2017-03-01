St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Clos...

St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: February 2017

If the glorious spring-like temperatures St. Louis enjoyed in February weren't enough to put a smile on your face, may we draw attention to some of the area's wonderful restaurant news? Maplewood got a new waffle spot in the storefront vacated by I Scream Cakes, a new high-end eatery called the Blue Duck - and a breastaurant too ! Grand Center got ... (more)

