St. Louis mayoral race holds lessons ...

St. Louis mayoral race holds lessons for black candidates

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A generation after St. Louis elected its first African-American mayor, many in the black community are convinced that unchecked egos cost them the chance to regain leadership of the racially divided city. Lyda Krewson , 64, a white alderwoman, defeated black city Treasurer Tishaura Jones by fewer than 900 votes in Tuesday's all-important Democratic primary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr jersey city 20,887
Mudsharks 13 hr Back Again 32
St Louis ISP Topix Stalker 18 hr mEAT me in st louie 2
Shoot The Stalker 18 hr mEAT me in st louie 3
The St. Louis Stalker is Deranged 20 hr Homeland Security 2
Wanted Dead or Alive Fri mEAT me in st louie 2
St Louis Stalker Caught in Video Fri mEAT me in st louie 4
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for St Louis County was issued at March 11 at 4:09AM CST

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC