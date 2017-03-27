St. Louis Gears Up For 10,000 Men Community Event

Michael Brown, Sr., left, and activist Anthony Shahid lead a protest in Clayton, Mo., the seat of government for St. Louis County. Photo: J.A. Salaam Activists, youth groups, civic and religious organizations, politicians and social justice advocates are preparing a city-wide four-day event that will educate, enlighten, empower and help provide much needed resources to a Black community in need.

