St. Louis eyeing the idea of leasing Lambert airport to private operator

The City of St. Louis is taking preliminary steps to explore the idea of privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport, according to a source. City leaders were in Washington, DC Wednesday where they filed a preliminary application with the Federal Aviation Administration, a document which essentially serves as a placeholder for St. Louis to begin the process of determining if privatization is in the city's best interest.

