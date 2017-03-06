Shooting near Ranken Technical Colleg...

Shooting near Ranken Technical College prompts lockdown

Ranken Technical College in St. Louis was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. The school went on lockdown following a nearby shooting.

