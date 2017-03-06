SHAKE 38 Restaurants to Feature Dishe...

SHAKE 38 Restaurants to Feature Dishes Inspired by Shakespeare's Plays

Thirty-eight culinary masters will be whipping up some eclectic menu items and calling their creations "38 Eats" as part of one of the most adventurous offerings to date during the eighth annual SHAKE 38, April 19-23, at multiple venues throughout the city. Each chef, representing a variety of restaurants, will feature a dish inspired by one of the Bard's 38 plays.

