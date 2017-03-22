Rebel and Misfits Brings Sex with Strangers to St. Louis
Rebel and Misfits Productions is thrilled to announce "Sex with Strangers," its first project in a new series called "An Intimate Theatre Project." The provocative and timely play comes from Laura Eason and will be directed by New York City's Michelle Bossy .
