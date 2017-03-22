Rebel and Misfits Brings Sex with Str...

Rebel and Misfits Brings Sex with Strangers to St. Louis

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Rebel and Misfits Productions is thrilled to announce "Sex with Strangers," its first project in a new series called "An Intimate Theatre Project." The provocative and timely play comes from Laura Eason and will be directed by New York City's Michelle Bossy .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Buck Rohde 20,926
Democrats want USA to wind-up like London(ISIS) 1 hr Lock Trump Up 6
Topix St. Louis Stalker is a Poo Cee 1 hr Lock Trump Up 4
Topix St. Louis Stalker is a Poo Cee 1 hr Lock Trump Up 10
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 1 hr Lock Trump Up 1,483
Topix St. Louis Stalker is a Poo Cee 4 hr Benedict Donald 2
London let somemore ISIS aliens IN 5 hr NLDM 1
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,596 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC