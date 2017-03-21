R.I.P. Chuck Berry, the Guitarist Who Taught Us How to Rock 'n' Roll
There are 2 comments on the The New York Observer story from Monday, titled R.I.P. Chuck Berry, the Guitarist Who Taught Us How to Rock 'n' Roll. In it, The New York Observer reports that:
Chuck Berry , one of the original pillars of rock 'n' roll and a true giant in the history of recorded music, died Saturday, March 18 at age 90. Actually, if we're going to go with an architecture metaphor, we would have to say that Berry was also a supporting beam, a through line that carried the music from its earliest permutations in the 1950s to today, when young bands still strap on guitars and find a lyrical groove.
#1 Yesterday
RIP Chuck Berry.
Nice to see SOMEBODY from St. Louis, Misery that isn't a total f-up and failure.
#2 Yesterday
No,just a peeping tom who took a 14 year old girl from Mexico to work in his bar(2 years in prison)
