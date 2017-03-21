R.I.P. Chuck Berry, the Guitarist Who...

R.I.P. Chuck Berry, the Guitarist Who Taught Us How to Rock 'n' Roll

There are 2 comments on the The New York Observer story from Monday, titled R.I.P. Chuck Berry, the Guitarist Who Taught Us How to Rock 'n' Roll. In it, The New York Observer reports that:

Chuck Berry , one of the original pillars of rock 'n' roll and a true giant in the history of recorded music, died Saturday, March 18 at age 90. Actually, if we're going to go with an architecture metaphor, we would have to say that Berry was also a supporting beam, a through line that carried the music from its earliest permutations in the 1950s to today, when young bands still strap on guitars and find a lyrical groove.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
BosnianPimp

Littleton, CO

#1 Yesterday
RIP Chuck Berry.
Nice to see SOMEBODY from St. Louis, Misery that isn't a total f-up and failure.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Who

Charleston, IL

#2 Yesterday
BosnianPimp wrote:
RIP Chuck Berry.
Nice to see SOMEBODY from St. Louis, Misery that isn't a total f-up and failure.
No,just a peeping tom who took a 14 year old girl from Mexico to work in his bar(2 years in prison)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St Louis ISP Topix Stalker is Sicko 13 hr Lock Trump Up 8
beware 14 hr taht 1
St Louis Topix Predator 15 hr Two Thousand 7
Dumpy St. Louis Forum Mon BosnianPimp 6
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump Mon guest 1,469
Democrat Black involved shooting on Metrolink Mon Who 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun That One White Guy 20,929
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC