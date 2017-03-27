Police corral cattle after escape from St. Louis slaughterhouse
Six cattle escaped from a slaughterhouse in north St. Louis Thursday, interrupting traffic as they trotted through surrounding neighborhoods and led police and others on an hourslong chase. The cattle slipped away from the Star Packing Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How dare the Russian's do what we DO
|56 min
|From Russia With ...
|4
|Effigies of Hillary Burned in USA
|56 min
|From Russia With ...
|4
|CIA Made Hacking Look Like Russian and China ....
|57 min
|From Russia With ...
|2
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|58 min
|From Russia With ...
|1,511
|Stalker From Russia With Love
|5 hr
|mEAT me in st louie
|2
|DemocRAT Protesters arrested---About Time
|5 hr
|NLDM
|1
|Stalker Kellyanne Cryptkeeper
|6 hr
|From Russia With ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC