Pedestrian struck near Alby late Wednesday night

A man was airlifted by ARCH to a St. Louis Hospital from OSF St. Anthony's Health Center Wednesday night following being struck by a car, Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said. The man was struck around 10:11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

