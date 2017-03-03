New Pokey LaFarge Song "Riot in the Streets" Inspired by Ferguson Unrest
Pokey LaFarge's new single, "Riot in the Streets," takes its inspiration from the unrest in Ferguson that followed the 2014 shooting of eighteen-year-old Michael Brown by then-Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.
