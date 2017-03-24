MO: Test of Loop Trolley Car to Mark ...

MO: Test of Loop Trolley Car to Mark Return of Streetcars after Decades-Long Absence

March 02--Testing is set to begin in the coming weeks on the first streetcar of the Loop Trolley, a project in the works for 20 years that will link University City and Forest Park. It will mark the first time that a trolley car will be on area streets in decades -- the last day of streetcar service in St. Louis was May 21, 1966, the end of a 107-year run.

