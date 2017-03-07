Mind Behind Chardonnay-Go Dena Blizza...

Mind Behind Chardonnay-Go Dena Blizzard Brings One Funny Mother to St. Louis

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Writer and comedian Dena Blizzard is thrilled to present her hilarious one-woman show ONE FUNNY MOTHER at The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza for one week only March 30 - April 2. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314/534-1111. Additionally, tickets will be available at The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza box office one hour prior to show time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mudsharks 50 min Ashamed to know her 25
St Louis ISP Was Triggered 4 hr Shilaby 10
News Here's How to Visit 12 Terrific St. Louis Donut... 21 hr sharpie 2
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump Tue From Russia With ... 1,429
St. Louie is Home to Kiddy Porn Tue St Louis OWNS YOU 13
St Lous Topix Stalker Downloads Kiddy Pics Tue St Louis OWNS YOU 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,404,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC