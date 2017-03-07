Mind Behind Chardonnay-Go Dena Blizzard Brings One Funny Mother to St. Louis

Writer and comedian Dena Blizzard is thrilled to present her hilarious one-woman show ONE FUNNY MOTHER at The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza for one week only March 30 - April 2. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314/534-1111. Additionally, tickets will be available at The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza box office one hour prior to show time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.