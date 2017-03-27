Man injured in Sunday motorcycle cras...

Man injured in Sunday motorcycle crash cited following hospitalization

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: RiverBender.com

A 41-year-old Godfrey man who has not been identified was given several citations following a collision between his motorcycle and a pickup truck Sunday evening. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said several witnesses told police the driver of the motorcycle was traveling recklessly eastbound on East Broadway Sunday evening.

