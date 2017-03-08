Lyda Krewson wins Democratic primary for mayor of St. Louis by 888 votes

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... On Tuesday, Alderwoman Lyda Krewson pulled off a tight victory in the Democratic primary to succeed retiring St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swing State Project.