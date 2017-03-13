LIVE: St. Patrick's Day parade downtown St. Louis
It's time to dig through your closet to find all your green clothing because St. Louis's 48th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is this weekend. This year's parade is dedicated to the city of St. Louis first responders and will be led by Police Chief Sam Dotson and Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
