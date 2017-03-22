Jazz this week: Emmet Cohen, Madeleine Peyroux, Victor Wooten, and more
This week's calendar of jazz and creative music in St. Louis includes the local debut of a promising young pianist, a festival of student big bands, return appearances from a jazz-influenced singer and a virtuoso electric bassist, and more. Let's go to the highlights... Wednesday, March 22 The NYC-based pianist Emmet Cohen will perform at the Curtain Call Lounge with his trio, which customarily features bassist Russell Hall, of the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , and drummer Kyle Poole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Jazz Notes.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats want USA to wind-up like London(ISIS)
|24 min
|Who
|1
|6 Democrat Black involved shooting on Metrolink...
|1 hr
|Who
|1
|Anybody remember HELEN'S pizza ???? (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|mark anderson
|188
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|Hells Angels Clubhouse? (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|death or wish dead
|16
|R.I.P. Chuck Berry, the Guitarist Who Taught Us...
|15 hr
|Truth
|3
|St Louis ISP Topix Stalker is Sicko
|Tue
|Lock Trump Up
|8
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC