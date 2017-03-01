Jackson County Announces New Director of Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., announced that Teesha Miller has been hired to serve as director of the county's new Prescription Drug Monitoring Program , effective today. 'We know that prescription drug monitoring programs are vital to help combat the opioid epidemic.
