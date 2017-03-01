How you can help the Perryville tornado recovery
Dozens of families are picking up the pieces after losing their homes in a tornado that touched down Tuesday night in Perryville, and many St. Louisans are asking how they can help. The city of Perryville has put together a list of items needed, donation drop-off locations, and other ways to help out.
