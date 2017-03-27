Gene Simmons Seeks Opening Act For Wi...

Gene Simmons Seeks Opening Act For Wizard World's Concert At The Pageant

It's the chance of a lifetime for musicians all across Greater St. Louis, as famed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gene Simmons and Wizard World seek an outstanding local band to open for "Wizard World: An Evening with Gene Simmons and His Band," Saturday, April 8, beginning at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at The Pageant , and will be held in conjunction with Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis taking place that weekend at America's Center. Area bands must submit video links to [email protected], specifying "St.

