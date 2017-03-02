Fraud Hotline Established for St. Lou...

Fraud Hotline Established for St. Louis Primary Election

1 hr ago

The top prosecutor in St. Louis has established a hotline for those who suspect voter fraud in Tuesday's primary election. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it is imperative that voters have confidence in elections.

