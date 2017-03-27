Fox Theatre announces 2017-18 season:a Read Story Joel Hulsey
Wait no more, St. Louis: 'Hamilton', the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about the life of founding father Andrew Hamilton, is stopping by the Fox Theatre this upcoming season. Saturday morning, Fox Theatre announced the lineup for the 2017-18 U.S. Bank Broadway Series.
Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
