Epic DUI Arrest Ends with Driver Tell...

Epic DUI Arrest Ends with Driver Telling Cop She Wants Him to Crash and Die

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: River Front Times

A 22-year-old getting arrested for her fourth DUI isn't usually a matter of levity - unless, as is the case with St. Louis County resident Taryn Blackmer, the police report is written like a minimalist poem dedicated to all the things not to do during a DUI arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 40 min HELL YEAH 20,923
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 5 hr Alternative Facts 1,457
Wanted Dead or Alive 9 hr Alternative Facts 4
St Louis Topix Predator 9 hr Alternative Facts 6
St Louis ISP Topix Stalker is Sicko 9 hr Alternative Facts 6
Topix St. Louis Stalker is a Poo Cee 9 hr Alternative Facts 2
Topix St. Louis Stalker is a Poo Cee 9 hr Alternative Facts 8
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,646,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC