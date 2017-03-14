Direct from Bollywood, Dance St. Louis Presents Taj Express: the Bollywood Musical Revue

Dance St. Louis, the Midwest's leading dance presenter, continues its 2016-17 season with the presentation of "Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue" for three performances at the Touhill Performing Arts Center on March 31 - April 1. Direct from Mumbai, starring Bollywood's finest, "Taj Express" explodes with the sounds and movements of the world of Bollywood, capturing its vibrant, expressive spirit. Through a fusion of film, dance, and music, this dazzling international sensation takes audiences on a live cinematic journey through modern Indian culture and society while showcasing dance forms like Bollywood, Bharatnatyam, Parkour, hip-hop, ballet, Indian folk, Indian classical, and Latin American.

