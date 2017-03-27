Crime 5 mins ago 10:11 p.m.Family mourns after 15-year-old murdered
Fifteen-year-old Antonio Womack was shot in the head and killed while spending time at a home in the 5100 block of Palm St. ST. LOUIS - Sharon Wright of south St. Louis said the death of her grandson is one of the most difficult things her family ever experienced.
