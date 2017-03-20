Cortex's first restaurant set to open
The first restaurant in the Cortex innovation district will soon open. Vicia, a new vegetable-forward concept from James Beard award-winning chef Michael Gallina and his wife, Tara, will open on Wednesday in the ground floor of the TechShop building, at 4260 Forest Park Ave. Michael Gallina was previously executive chef at Blue Hill at Stone ... (more)
