Construction to Extend the River des ...

Construction to Extend the River des Peres Greenway

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Saint Louis Front Page

Construction to Extend the River des Peres Greenway Begins March 13 ST. LOUIS, MO, , March 12, 2017 - Construction to extend the River Des Peres Greenway 1.8 miles north from Lansdowne to Francis R. Slay Park is scheduled to begin Monday, March 13. The paved, separated greenway for walking, running and riding bikes is being built parallel to the southbound lanes of Wabash and Ellendale Avenues between Lansdowne and Canterbury Avenues in the City of St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Saint Louis Front Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Big Dick 20,926
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 4 hr Alternative Facts 1,462
Legend Democrat Chuck( Felon) Berry 9 hr Who 1
Wanted Dead or Alive Sat Alternative Facts 4
St Louis Topix Predator Sat Alternative Facts 6
St Louis ISP Topix Stalker is Sicko Sat Alternative Facts 6
Topix St. Louis Stalker is a Poo Cee Sat Alternative Facts 2
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,872 • Total comments across all topics: 279,668,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC