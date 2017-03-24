Construction to Extend the River des Peres Greenway Begins March 13 ST. LOUIS, MO, , March 12, 2017 - Construction to extend the River Des Peres Greenway 1.8 miles north from Lansdowne to Francis R. Slay Park is scheduled to begin Monday, March 13. The paved, separated greenway for walking, running and riding bikes is being built parallel to the southbound lanes of Wabash and Ellendale Avenues between Lansdowne and Canterbury Avenues in the City of St. Louis.

