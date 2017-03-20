Chuck Berry died Saturday, police in ...

Chuck Berry died Saturday, police in Missouri said.

Chuck Berry, the dazzling guitarist and rock and roll legend who wrote Johnny B. Goode, Maybelline, Roll Over Beethoven, Memphis, Sweet Little Sixteen and many other classic tunes, died Saturday at 90, police said. First responders could not revive him at his home, west of St. Louis, MO, in St. Charles County.

